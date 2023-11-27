Judges and police must be allowed to interpret the law to safeguard our democracy, maintain our rights and to keep us safe.

‘Law Rules, OK’ was graffiti I once saw in an inner-city subway in Yorkshire. I remember smiling wryly at the irony of this, defending something I believe in: The Rule of Law.

Since becoming a councillor in Mansfield I have defended the fact that the law rules, in planning, scrutiny, procedure and policy. Most will agree that the law guides us and tries to keep us safe from danger, extremism and criminality.

In a democracy such as ours, we must fight for the Rule of Law.

As a 20 year old police officer, I took an oath, to act ‘Without fear or favour’ within the law. I have taken that oath, made that promise, several times since. It still holds true.

Recently, MDC and councillors have been working with the Nottinghamshire Police on nuisance and dangerous motor bikes across Mansfield and Ashfield.

The police have a difficult job, having to make split second judgements on their response. The safety of all involved, is paramount. Our Police do not ‘chase’ nuisance bike riders, or those on electric scooters, unless absolutely necessary.

That would be dangerous to all.

As a police officer I dealt with too many fatal road accidents. Aged 21; early one June morning in the 80s, I delivered my first ‘Sorry, your daughter has died in a road accident’, message to parents.

The victim was a girl waiting for A Level Results. She was just two years younger than me.

Sadly, we expect young police officers to deliver this message.

The judgement of young bike riders and drivers is often flawed. They put themselves and others in danger. Most deaths are caused by youth, speed and dangerous driving.

Elsewhere, where the police do pursue bikes, more often than not, the biker gets away and the ‘chase’ has put everyone in danger.

If a youngster was injured or killed, the public would make a judgement and call for police officers to be investigated and charged. ‘Was that ‘chase’ necessary and safe?’, they’d say.

The law would kickstart proceedings, if a rider was injured or killed.

Here in Mansfield and Ashfield, police officers are doing a laudable job dealing with illegal and nuisance biking. They are doing so with intelligence; without 'chasing' young bikers.

Nuisance and illegal motor bike riding is being reduced by utilizing intelligence, the law and the good will of residents supplying information.

The law provides that bikes can being seized, illegal bikers prosecuted and related crimes uncovered. Youngsters are being educated and kept safe. Injury and death are avoided.

No police officer wants to deliver the message, ‘Sorry, but your child has died in a bike accident’.

Safety of people and The Law must always come first.

The Rule of Law must be safe in our society. We elect our leaders in democratic elections to make and amend the law; to utilise the law correctly, defend the vulnerable and to challenge extreme views.

Recently on the national stage, the law and a Supreme Court judgment have been called into question. They should not be undermined by manipulation from politicians.

Just as we expect police officers to act ‘without fear of favour’; our independent judiciary must be able to make judgment, ‘without fear or favour’, to protect the Law and British Values. Politicians should not undermine British Values.

We expect elected ‘leaders’ to respect the law, just as we teach children to do so.

Citizenship in school, teaches that fundamental British Values are important. We teach our youngsters to respect the rule of law, democracy, individual freedoms, human rights, and have mutual respect for other human beings.

Being British is a privilege that comes with those values. Most of us would agree.

Elected politicians must uphold the law and British values; show sound judgement and practice what we preach to our kids. It’s the law!

Advocating otherwise, damages democracy, undermines the law and erodes British Values.

Judges and police must be allowed to interpret the law and work within the law to safeguard our democracy, maintain our rights as citizens and to protect us all.