Thank you for your continued support over last two years

This weekend sees my second anniversary as Mansfield’s MP, writes Ben Bradley

Being elected remains one of the proudest moments of my life and I’m absolutely loving having this opportunity to try and make good things happen for Mansfield.

I want to use my column this week to say a huge thank-you to every single resident in Mansfield for their support in that election, and since, and particularly to all those who have been so engaged and so constructive in what I’ve wanted to do.

Obviously, on a national level, Parliament has not exactly covered itself in glory in recent months.

I have done what I can to try to deliver on the Brexit wishes of my constituents and I am as frustrated as the residents who I speak to on the doorsteps that Britain hasn’t left yet.

What is needed to get through this challenge is strong and decisive leadership by someone who is committed to making it happen.

The Tories have that chance now through this leadership election to make good on their promise.

During that 2017 election it was a widely shared fact that my predecessor hadn’t mentioned Mansfield in Parliament for a long time.

This year I spoke in 37 debates, raised Mansfield’s issues in the Commons 91 times, and asked 173 written questions of Government.

That’s resulted in a new programme for lung health screening to be rolled out for 40,000 of the most ‘at risk’ local residents; a new project to rebuild pollinator habitats and protect wildlife; £2 million for improving miners’ welfares; and a formal review of the legal classification of drugs like mamba and spice which will report back very soon.

And whilst I don’t have local decision-making powers like the council, I’ve worked with councils to deliver more money for homelessness services and I hope very soon some funding for the A60 Sainsbury’s junction improvements too.

So thank you for your support.

I’m working hard on your behalf and am hugely looking forward to another year ahead.