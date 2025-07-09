Steve Yemm: Reflecting on my first year as your MP, I’ve had the privilege of many proud moments

Steve Yemm MP taking questions from Students

One of the real highlights has been visiting schools across Mansfield. From Forest Town to Warsop, from Berry Hill to Oak Tree, I’ve been lucky to meet hundreds of our youngest residents. I’ve sat in school council hot seats, joined assemblies, and visited breakfast clubs where local kids start the day with a full stomach and a smile.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s clear that when children get the right support early on, they thrive. That’s why I’m proud that this Labour Government is making good on its promises to families. We’ve rolled out 15 hours of government-funded childcare for working parents and will double that to 30 hours from this September. That saves parents in Mansfield up to £7,500 a year. We’ve backed it with real investment in nursery places and early years staff. It’s a proper plan, not just a promise.

We’ve also got to grips with school attendance. Too many children were falling through the cracks. But now, 140,000 fewer pupils are persistently absent and more than 3 million school days have been gained. We’ve got more teachers in our classrooms and more in training. And we’ve kept our promises by ending private schools’ tax breaks, raising nearly £2 billion to invest in our public schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since last year, over 2 million breakfasts have been served at free clubs. We’ve increased support for mental health in schools and expanded free school meals, lifting over 100,000 children out of poverty.

Steve Yemm MP representing Mansfield in the Houses of Commons

We’re not stopping there. Our plans for skills and training will open up 120,000 new opportunities across the country, giving people here in Mansfield the tools to succeed in future industries.

I know there’s still a long way to go, especially when it comes to improving outcomes for white working-class children and young people with special educational needs. But I’m determined to keep fighting for them.

As your MP, I’ve used my voice in Parliament to stand up for Mansfield and for our young people. A year in, I’m more committed than ever to giving every child here the best possible start in life and to delivering Labour’s Plan for Change.