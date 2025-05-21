Steve Yemm MP urges action on road safety outside Mansfield primary school

Steve Yemm MP has renewed calls for stronger road safety measures outside St Patrick’s Catholic Primary School in Mansfield, following a formal response from Nottinghamshire County Council and VIA East Midlands.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During a recent visit to the school, Mansfield MP Steve Yemm was invited to speak with pupils from the school council, who raised road safety as their number one concern. Children spoke about feeling unsafe during the daily congestion outside the school gates, particularly at drop-off and pick-up times.

Mr Yemm raised concerns with the Council earlier this year on behalf of concerned parents, school staff and pupils, highlighting the risks faced by children during drop-off and pick-up times. In their response, the Council acknowledged the issue but stated the site does not meet the national criteria for a formal school crossing patrol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the situation, Steve Yemm MP said: “This isn’t a new issue — it’s a long-standing concern that’s been raised repeatedly by pupils, parents, and school staff. The children themselves are asking for help, and the school has done everything by the book. The Council’s response will be frustrating to many in the community.

Road outside the school

When young people are saying they don’t feel safe getting to school, surely that deserves a second look. The call for a crossing patrol isn’t unreasonable — it’s a common-sense ask.

The safety of children outside school gates should never be a matter of ticking boxes or waiting for a tragedy to happen. The current measures in place are clearly not enough to reassure families or prevent dangerous behaviour by drivers.”

St Patrick’s currently has standard road markings, signage, and an advisory 20mph speed limit. The area has been patrolled 13 times this academic year by the Council’s enforcement vehicle, with just three Penalty Charge Notices issued — a figure Mr Yemm says highlights how limited and inconsistent enforcement is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is about making sure children can get to and from school safely — a basic expectation every parent should have.”

Steve Yemm MP is continuing to press Nottinghamshire County Council to consider alternative options, including physical infrastructure improvements, to reduce risk and improve traffic flow at peak times.