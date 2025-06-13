Steve Yemm MP: Real investment, real change: What the NHS Spending Review means for Mansfield

For too long, people in Mansfield have been let down by an NHS system that’s overstretched, under-resourced and struggling to meet demand. We’ve all seen it: longer waiting times, overworked staff, delayed operations. Families across our town know that when the NHS falters, it’s working people who pay the price.

That’s why the Spending Review announced by the Labour Government marks such a big moment. Not just for our NHS, but for the communities who depend on it.

We’re putting in what the NHS needs to get back on its feet. An extra £29 billion a year to cut waiting lists, improve access to appointments and support day-to-day care. This isn’t a sticking plaster. It’s a serious plan for recovery.

There’s more. An additional £4 billion in capital investment will fund much-needed upgrades to hospitals and equipment. A 50% boost to NHS tech funding will cut delays, free up staff time and improve patient care.

Steve Yemm MP

We’re also training thousands more GPs. And we’re acting on mental health in schools. Labour’s plan will put mental health support teams in every school, including right here in Mansfield. That’s how we help young people early on, before things spiral.

This is how you fix a health service. Not with slogans, but with proper investment, a long-term plan and a government that backs the people who rely on the NHS.

There’s still a long way to go. But this is a turning point, and I’ll keep making sure Mansfield’s voice is heard every step of the way.