Steve Yemm MP Opinion: Honouring our Armed Forces Family — Renewing our commitment to the Covenant

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This week, as we marked the 80th anniversary of VE Day, I was reminded once again of the incredible sacrifices made by our Armed Forces Family — not just during times of war, but every single day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The courage and commitment shown by those who serve our country deserve more than just our gratitude — they deserve lasting support that matches their dedication.

That’s why the Labour Government’s renewed commitment to the Armed Forces Covenant is both timely and necessary. This isn’t just a pledge; it’s a promise to make sure veterans, serving personnel, and their families get the support they need: housing, healthcare, mental health services, and the opportunities to thrive after service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One part of that renewed commitment is Op Valour — Labour’s new initiative to better support the transition from military to civilian life. It’s a recognition that service doesn’t end with discharge; it’s lifelong, and so should be the support we provide.

Steve Yemm MP during remembrance service at the Civic Centre

Next month, I’m proud to be hosting the Royal British Legion in Parliament, where they’ll be presenting their campaign to keep the Covenant meaningful and effective. It’s a chance for MPs and decision-makers to hear firsthand the challenges faced by veterans and their families — and to make sure their voices are at the heart of policy decisions.

I want to make sure that Mansfield and Nottinghamshire are part of that conversation. If you or a loved one are part of our Armed Forces Family and have experience with the Covenant, I want to hear from you. Your stories matter, and they can help shape the support we deliver in the years ahead.

Please write to me at [email protected] to share your experience. Together, we can ensure that the promises we make to our Armed Forces Family are promises we keep.

Because honouring our Armed Forces means more than remembrance — it means real support, every step of the way