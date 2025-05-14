Steve Yemm MP: Labour’s Immigration Reforms will Boost Jobs and Skills in Mansfield

This week, I had the opportunity to speak directly with the Home Secretay about the real impact of Labour’s new immigration White Paper on communities like Mansfield.

It was clear from that exchange that we are moving in the right direction — finally putting local workers first and investing in long-term skills development.

For too long, towns like ours have seen jobs filled on short-term contracts with limited investment in the local workforce. The Labour Government’s new approach is changing that by raising the skilled worker threshold and tightening requirements, and ensuring that businesses prioritise local talent and invest in training that benefits our community.

A stable economy with secure jobs needs a firm but fair immigration policy.

During my conversation with the Minister, I made it clear: “Mansfield has the talent; we just need the opportunities.” These reforms are about creating those opportunities — making sure the jobs of the future are accessible to people right here in our town. I’m already seeing employers rethink their recruitment strategies, focusing more on local training and apprenticeships. This is what sustainable growth looks like — building skills that last, right here at home.

And it’s not just about jobs — it’s about fairness. These changes mean local wages are protected from undercutting and that pathways to employment are clearer and more accessible. More investment in local skills means stronger communities, better job security, and an economy that works for the people of Mansfield.

The Labour Government is committed to getting this right. I’m proud to be part of that change, and I will continue to push for policies that prioritise local workers, boost our economy, and build a stronger future for Mansfield.

Together, we can make sure Mansfield leads the way in this new era of fair and local-focused growth. That means economic security and growth that provides good quality jobs for everyone.