Steve Yemm MP: It’s time to listen to school leaders — they know what works
Again and again, I hear the same story: schools writing to the County Council with clear, reasoned concerns about safety, SEND provision, or basic infrastructure — and getting no response, or a flat rejection. That’s not leadership. That’s neglect.
Those working in our schools know their pupils, their staff, and their challenges better than anyone. When they speak up, it’s not for political reasons — it’s because something isn’t working. Whether it’s unsafe roads outside school gates, stretched support for children with special needs, or buildings that desperately need maintenance, they’re raising the alarm for the sake of the kids they serve.
Labour gets this. That’s why we’re putting our schools at the heart of education policy again. Two Mansfield schools — Eastlands Junior and Samworth Church Academy — have just been included in the Department for Education’s new RISE intervention programme, part of the Government’s first wave of 200 schools to receive targeted improvement support. That means specialist input, tailored plans, and proper backing to turn things around — not generic reports or empty reassurances.
This is what a government that listens looks like. From stronger safeguarding reforms to a renewed focus on standards, the Labour Government is showing real intent to give every child — in every classroom — a better start.
But we need to go further.
We need councils that answer emails. We need policies shaped by those on the ground. And we need to restore some basic respect for the people who show up every day to shape the lives of the next generation.
School leaders don’t need to shout to be heard — they just need to be listened to. And as your MP, I’ll keep making sure their voices reach the people who make the decisions.
Because if we want better schools, we start by backing the people who run them.