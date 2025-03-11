Steve Yemm Column: Supporting Mansfield’s young people through major investment in Mental Health Services

A new £7 million investment in mental health services for children and young people is set to transform support in Mansfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A commitment to continue funding Early Support Hubs, including ABL Health, will ensure thousands of young people across the country, including those in Mansfield, receive the early care they need.

Key Highlights:

-£7 million investment for 2025/26 in mental health services for children and young people

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Yemm MP at a local school in Mansfield

-Over 12,000 children, including those in Mansfield, will benefit from continued funding for ABL Health, ensuring access to early mental health support.

-Part of the Government's 10 Year Health Plan to tackle mental health challenges

-Increased support with the recruitment of 8,500 new mental health workers to reduce waiting times

“I am proud to be part of a Labour Government that is committed to ensuring every young person in Mansfield has access to the mental health support they deserve," said Steve Yemm, Member of Parliament for Mansfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This announcement marks a significant milestone in the Government’s ongoing commitment to improving mental health support across the UK. With continued funding for Early Support Hubs, including ABL Health in Mansfield, children are expected to experience shorter waits for the support they need.

The £7 million investment will enable ABL Health to keep delivering vital early intervention services, positively impacting over 12,000 children nationwide. By addressing mental health challenges early, these services can have a lasting effect, whether in schools or local communities.

The Government’s broader strategy to tackle mental health issues also includes recruiting 8,500 new mental health professionals to reduce waiting times and make treatment more accessible. This initiative is part of the 10 Year Health Plan, designed to meet the growing demand for mental health services.

While today’s announcement is an important step, the work is far from over. The Government remains focused on providing long-term support, ensuring that every young person in Mansfield, and beyond, has the opportunity to thrive with the mental health resources they deserve.