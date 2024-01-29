Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Warren was born in Mansfield but now lives in Kirkby, and started his music career by busking on the streets of Mansfield.

Warren now performs across the Nottinghamshire area and beyond with his unique ‘looping’ talent.

Warren Ireland at Electric Bear Studios, Mansfield.

For those unaware of what ‘looping’ is – it is where recorded sounds are repeated and controlled by a looper pedal – a device that records the signal from a guitar or other audio sources and then plays the recording on a loop, essentially the modern-day version of a ‘one man’ band.

In this his latest EP, Warren brings his raw and raspy vocals, layered with a looper – enhancing his sound and skill.

To quote one of his tracks, there is ‘Something So Right’ about his timeless and eclectic music.

Along with Something So Right, the EP features Paddy Said, Money, Millennial, Make It Out and Happy In My Skin, with the live tracks recorded at Mansfield’s Electric Bear Studios.

Warren Ireland and producer Simon Hopkinson (Smiley).

I think my favourite is hands down 'Happy In My Skin' given its relatable lyrics of feeling content with yourself despite external judgement or societal pressures.

The upbeat sound gives listeners a soulful ‘self-acceptance’ anthem, showing the power of solitude when faced with soul-sucking people or draining influences.

Warren’s acoustic guitar is as much a character in his presence as his raspy vocals and looping machine.

Listeners are in for a treat with one, as they are taken on a journey into the energetic sound that the 30-year-old possesses, showcasing Warren’s ability as a musician and as a storyteller, with 'Millennial' being an ode to his generation and 'Make It Out' voicing a sombre tone of seeking hope for better days.

Warren breathes life into each track in a brave and bold way, clearly influenced by international and local artists, combining the soulful sound of alternative rock with streams of ska-punk and indie folk.