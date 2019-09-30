Recalling Parliament has been a total waste of everyone's time

There’s been a lot said about the state of political discourse in the last week or two, writes Ben Bradley

Is it too divisive or too aggressive?

I think the honest answer is probably yes, it is.

The reason for that in my view is because politics is increasingly polarised, and increasingly frustrating.

I sat last week in the House of Commons, having had to cancel school visits, meetings with local community groups and with a veterans’ club, among others, to go down to a re-called Westminster to listen to the exact same cyclical arguments we’ve heard for three years repeated over and over again.

Absolutely nothing was achieved, and nothing new was brought forward.

In short, it was a total waste of everyone’s time and energy.

I’ll admit that as I sat there listening to Labour MPs complaining about the use of the word ‘surrender’, knowing full well the amount of genuinely awful abuse I and many others have received from them and their members over the years, I did shout a few choice words across the Commons towards the opposite benches.

Frustration got the better of me.

Nobody has the monopoly on sense, or compassion, or manners.

The Prime Minister is right though, that the way to diffuse the tension is very clear and very simple – deliver what was promised.

It is no wonder that millions of people, who feel their vote is being denied and overturned, have, over three years of dithering, become increasingly frustrated at the lack of progress.

The Prime Minister has finally grasped the nettle and finally shown a clear determination to end all of this uncertainty.

He will deliver it on October 31, and that day can’t come soon enough.

Let’s fulfil the promises made at the referendum and move on, to look at a bright future and instead talk about the issues that we all broadly agree are important – schools, the NHS and local services.

The time for repetitive discussion is long gone, and I back the Prime Minister 100 per cent to stop the talking and get on with the doing.