Public sector workers do such a brilliant job every day of the year

On Boxing Day, I was allowed by Richard Mitchell the chief executive of Sherwood Forest Hospitals to join him and staff on a ward round serving drinks and mince pies to the fantastic NHS staff who serve us 365 days a year, writes Lee Anderson MP.

One thing was quite clear in that the staff there are incredibly dedicated, hardworking and have a fantastic camaraderie.

It was during my visit that I got the chance to see my old PE teacher from Ashfield School, Mr Southall, who had been rushed in on Christmas Eve.

This teaching legend was sat up in high spirits and could not praise the staff and hospital enough.

I am pleased to say that Mr Southall was discharged after a few days and is now doing well at home.

New Year’s Eve presented a fresh challenge as I shadowed Sgt Jim Flint and Ashfield Police as they covered the night time economy.

It was a real eye opener and a great chance to see first-hand the challenges the police have in dealing with potentially dangerous situations every time they go out to a call.

The one thing I noticed instantly was the close bond and friendship the whole team had with each other which is the type of bond between workmates I had myself in my time working as a miner for many years.

A great team doing a great job in keeping us safe.

Sometimes we need to remind ourselves that there are people in walks of life that have to work over the holiday period, it is not just our NHS staff and emergency workers but people from all walks of life have to work over Christmas and new year to ensure we can all carry on leading a normal life and enjoy the festivities.

Therefore, I am delighted to have been able to spend some of my holiday time with our brilliant NHS and police.