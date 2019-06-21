Public meeting to discuss potential developments takes place

More than two dozen residents flocked to a public meeting to have their say on plans for more than 300 homes in Warsop.

Concerns were raised over congestion, traffic and impact on existing services when people met at the Hare & Hounds pub, on Church Street, to discuss the scheme.

Developer Gladman’s is hoping to build more than 300 homes on land off Mansfield Road.

One resident told the meeting: “There will be loads of traffic and congestion and it will be impossible to get extra cars on the A60”.

Another said: “ If we get extra people in Warsop it will make it even harder to see the GP’s, and theres barely any places for kids at school at the moment its going to be even harder if more people arrive”

Karen Hardy, of Let Warsop Speak, who led the meeting, said: “The idea behind it was to facilitate people airing their views; so we expected there to be strong feelings and we weren’t surprised when these became apparent during the meeting.

“The people that attended have to live with Mansfield District Council’s decisions and it’s unfortunate that planning officers don’t do roadshows and engage with the public about what could or is likely to happen in their area.

“We had the outline planning at Stonebridge inflicted on us despite strong local opposition and very valid concerns about its sustainability; this has made people very sceptical about the planning process and its benefits.”

Two Stonebridge fields are expected to have more than 400 homes built there and plans have been passed.

Coun Phil Shields, newly elected Independent member for Netherfield, who was also at the meeting, said: “There are concerns that people have including traffic and congestion which you can object on.

“However, it has to be a planning issue and you have to have a open mind when it comes to planning.

“The objections need to be in as soon as possible to allow Warsop residents a platform to raise their opinions and any concerns.”

Gladman’s declined to comment.