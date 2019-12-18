Proud to be returned as Mansfield's MP again

What a week it's been. Though the election campaign seemed to go on forever, it's finally over and I'm delighted to be returned as Mansfield's Member of Parliament once again with a hugely increased majority; rising from 1057 in 2017 to more than 16,300 this time.

I wanted to take the opportunity in this, my first column since the election, to thank each and every person across the constituency that backed me on the day.

Thank you. I'm humbled by your support and so proud to have the opportunity to represent you once again.

I'm delighted too that I'll now be joined in Parliament by new Conservative colleagues from Ashfield, Bassetlaw and Bolsover, as well as in Newark and Sherwood, giving us more clout and more voices down there to raise the issues that matter to us locally. There's lots to come.

It's been a busy week already as MPs return to Parliament, first meeting more than 100 new Conservative colleagues from all over the country and being formally 'sworn in' to the House.

Later this week there will be a new Queen's Speech laying out the agenda for the coming years, before we crack on with the first stage of delivering the legislation for Brexit on Friday.

There's nothing now in the way of the UK leaving on January 31.

It's great to think that after years of stalemate in the Commons; of uncertainty and delay, the Government is finally in a position to deliver for the country and move forwards.

We can get on with delivering those election promises of more police, more funding for schools, more GP appointments and investing in local infrastructure.

The Prime Minister has been totally up front and said that he intends to prioritise those people and places like Mansfield that have backed him, and to repay the faith that you've shown.

I'll hold him to that and make sure we make strides forward for Mansfield during this term.

Thank you for your backing in this election. I'll do everything I can to repay your faith in me.

If I can help you in any way don't hesitate to get in touch.

Visit www.benbradleymp.com/contact for details.