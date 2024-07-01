Previous Mayor supports 'old rival'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In this time when rival national Politicians are at loggerheads, it is refreshing to hear about 'old rivals' having a meeting of minds locally.

This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the General Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities.Being elected Mayor, and First Citizen, of Mansfield has been a humbling privilege. We now face the choice of who to return as our Member of Parliament to represent our best interests in Westminster. It wouldn’t be newsworthy for me to write an article about my support for Labour’s candidate Steve Yemm, I’m sure it wouldn’t surprise you to learn that I’m supporting The Labour Party’s candidate. I would however like to outline my thoughts on the news this week that former Mayor Tony Eggington has given his support to his former political opponent Steve Yemm.

There’s differing opinions about the role of party politics in local government but broadly speaking the performance of senior politicians influences the electorate's decision on which party should be elected to office locally and nationally. Increasingly however, constituents are wanting greater assurance of the character and local credentials of those standing for major parties when seeking election.

Elections can be tough contests, debate can sometimes overspill between candidates and it is easy for personal attacks to be politicised. The manner in which Steve and Tony conducted themselves during their election is testament to the commitment they share for their hometown. I’m pleased to see that this process has fostered an enduring mutual respect that I believe is in desperate need of restoration in our politics.

Steve Yemm is now endorsed by Tony Eggington

Party politics can also sometimes be entrenched in office, but as Tony would gladly tell you, it was a Yemm that consistently rose above it. Some will recall Steve’s wife Julia having been Chair of the Council, it was during her tenure that she stood firm to her principles in respect of the office of Mayor in ensuring that a good working relationship was maintained between the Mayor and the group of Labour councillors.

It was one example of their family’s steadfast commitment to doing the right thing, even if it wasn’t popular to do so at the time. I know that it has endured and I’m confident that Tony would agree that it will do so should the people of Mansfield choose to return Steve to Westminster as our next Member of Parliament.