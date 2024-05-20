POLITICAL OPINION: This will be the year of delivery in Ashfield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This item has been submitted by Ashfield Independents (Ashfield Council Leader Jason Zadrozny) "As a new Council Year has started – I wanted to update residents on a number of exciting projects that we will be delivering over 2024/25." writes Ashfield Council Leader Jason Zadrozny.

This year, will be the year of massive change as a significant number of transformational Future High Streets and Town’s Fund projects are completed. Ashfield District Council has been the most successful Council at successfully bidding for, and winning regeneration funding. This will be the year of delivering projects across Ashfield.

From Mill Waters, the new boathouse and restaurant space at Kings Mill Reservoir to the Science Discovery Centre and Planetarium Project at Sherwood Observatory, to the completion of the new Corner Stone Theatre in Sutton-in-Ashfield to the redevelopment of Portland Square to various projects in Hucknall and Kirkby – our District will be transformed with dozens of projects.

We are also launching our most ambitious Events Programme, the highlight being the return of the iconic Ashfield Show on starting on Friday 9 2024, for three days – it will be the biggest free council-run event in the region for decades with thousands of people expected to head to Sutton Lawn for our amazing summer extravaganza.

Councillor Jason Zadrozny is the Leader of Ashfield District Council.

We will also be focussing on our fight for safer streets - cutting back on crime and anti-social behaviour, tackling the scourge of drugs, antisocial behaviour and off road bikes.

We will continue building new council homes – a huge priority for us, after hitting our previous target of 100, there are 200 more to come. We will also be starting the decent homes stage three project, delivering significant investment in our existing council properties.

We will also be continuing to invest in parks and leisure facilities across the Ashfield District. Watch this space for a number of exciting announcements in the next few months. Whilst other Councils are cutting services, Ashfield District Council are doing the exact opposite and our amazing team of council staff and Independent Councillors will be rolling our sleeves up for our most exciting year since the Council was created exactly 50 years ago.

