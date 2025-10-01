Political Opinion: Steve Yemm Column: Delivering £1.5 million for our community

Steve Yemm MP

I’m delighted to share fantastic news for Mansfield. After months of campaigning, I’ve secured £1.5 million of investment through Labour’s Pride in Place Programme. This is a major win for our town. The funding will be dedicated to improving our high street and market place, helping to bring fresh life and opportunity to the heart of Mansfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When I was elected, I promised to stand up for our community and fight for the resources we need. I’ve pressed Ministers at every stage, made the case in Parliament, and worked closely with local partners. Today I can say: I have delivered.

But this is just the start. The key question now is how this money should be spent. I want every pound of the £1.5 million to go toward what matters most to local people - whether that’s better facilities for children and young people, safer and cleaner streets, or support for small businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To have your say email me at [email protected] to share your priorities.

This investment is a real chance to rebuild pride in our high street, tackle long-standing problems, and give the next generation more opportunities than the last. I’m proud that Labour is in government and delivering for places like Mansfield. Too often our town has been overlooked. With this funding, we are starting to put that right.

My job doesn’t end with securing the money. I’ll work with Mansfield District Council and residents every step of the way to make sure it’s spent wisely, transparently, and in line with your views.

Together we’ve made a strong case - now let’s make sure this £1.5 million delivers lasting change for Mansfield.