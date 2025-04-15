Political Opinion: Our biggest success over the last 4 years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

"In just over 2 weeks, residents have the chance to vote in the Nottinghamshire County Council elections. It has been 4 years since I was elected as the first ever Ashfield Independent councillor for Kirkby North. As the election approaches, residents from the Coxmoor and Kingsway Estates have been asking me what I think the biggest success has been during my term as an Ashfield Independent councillor. So here goes" writes Kirkby Councillor Andy Meakin.

Four years ago, life was tough – we had just come out of successive COVID-19 lockdowns and the world was re-building after a time of unprecedented horror. During the lockdowns, the Ashfield Independent team ran a phone bank. We spoke to over 45,000 residents during this challenging time – and we made them one promise – we would come back stronger. We would deliver change – the change you deserve.

Bringing up my daughter Rae-Ann as a single parent made me realise that we need to do everything we can to improve the life chances of our neighbours and families. I proud that Rae-Ann has been offered a place at Nottingham University – I want all children from Ashfield to have that chance.

Voting for the Ashfield Independents in 2021 meant they had the influence to reopen Ashfield Fire Station full-time.

That’s why building Kirkby Leisure Centre was so important. Labour had promised the people of Kirkby a swimming pool for generations and failed to deliver. The Ashfield Independents did this and more. We now have over 150 community, sports and youth groups using the best Council-run facilities in the East Midlands.

Was this our biggest achievement? Well its up there.

Building Council Homes has to be up there too – none were built for decades before the Ashfield Independents took over the Council. We can’t build enough to satisfy overwhelming demand – but we are making massive progress. Ashfield Homes for Ashfield People!

Am I proud of this? Yes, but as comedian Jimmy Cricket said, …there’s more!

Andy wants all young people to have the chance to go to University like is daughter Rae-Ann.

In 2018, the Labour Party closed Ashfield Fire Station at night to save money. Unfortunately, there was a few deaths in serious house fires in Kirkby. The Ashfield Independents said in 2021, if you vote to elect enough of us – we can use that influence to open the station full-time. You did, and last year, our campaign – led by Councillor Jason Zadrozny was successful. Thousands of YOUR CHAD readers signed petitions, attended protests and wrote letters. We won. Ashfield is safer as a result. That is what I am most proud of.

The Ashfield Independents have transformed parks, campaigned to save green spaces and are transforming our towns – there is much to do. There is much to change. In this local election, only the Ashfield Independents can be trusted to deliver that change.