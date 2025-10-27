Political Opinion: Lee Anderson's weekly column

Reform UK Member of Parliament for Ashfield, Lee Anderson

Last week saw an appalling decision from West Midlands Police to ban Macabi Tel Aviv fans from the club's football game against Aston Villa in Birmingham in November. This is a dark stain on our country.

The police force says this decision was made as they cannot protect the Israeli fans, yet it was only last year that the chief constable of West Midlands Police told Muslim elders that they would always police without fear or failure and would not tolerate racism. I raised this point in the House of Commons last week, pointing out that this decision to ban a team's supporters based on where they are from and who it might offend is disgraceful and racist. Funnily enough, the worst culprits for supporting this ban are the ones who keep shouting diversity is our strength. Yeah, except for when it suits their own prejudices.

The cover-up of the rape gang scandal continues as the Labour Government's national inquiry has been accused of downplaying the ethnicity and religion of perpetrators, as well as silencing the victims who were taking part in the inquiry causing them to pull out. I asked Jess Philips, Labour's Safeguarding Minister, in the House of Commons last week if the victims of the rape gangs will ever get justice under a Labour Government. We have a Prime Minister who never wanted a national inquiry, a Minister who never wanted a national inquiry, and Labour MPs who never wanted a national inquiry. It should be of no shock to people that this national inquiry is being whitewashed. Only a Reform UK Government will deliver real justice for the victims of these awful rape gangs.

We had an update on Keir Starmer's 'One-in, One-out' plan to stop the boats crossing the English Channel last week. An Iranian man who was deported to France under this scheme has returned to the UK illegally on a small boat. On the same day that this news emerged, the number of people who have illegally crossed the channel in 2025 exceeded last year's total, despite us having over two months left of the year. This scheme is a shambles. The Labour Party is not serious about tackling this issue. Starmer talks about smashing the gangs, and yet we are breaking illegal immigration records. Reform UK is the only political party with a credible plan to solve this crisis.

Last weekend saw Reform UK's biggest action day yet, as we set up street stalls all over the country, including in Sutton and Kirkby, in a national effort to sign-up new members to the People's Army. We signed up thousands of new members from all over the country to reach over 264,000 members. At 309,000 members, we will overtake the Labour Party to become the undisputed largest political party in the UK, whilst also soaring at the top of the opinion polls. If you haven't already, you can join Reform UK now at www.reformparty.uk/join