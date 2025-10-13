Political Opinion: Lee Anderson's Weekly Column

Reform UK Member of Parliament for Ashfield, Lee Anderson

I am overjoyed of the news that a ceasefire has been agreed with Hamas. This is huge news.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As I write this, the news is breaking that the first of the hostages are now being released back to their families, and I hope that a long-lasting peace can follow from this development. I congratulate President Trump for assisting in this peace deal.

I have received several reports of concerning incidents involving the residents of a number of HMOs in Jacksdale. These incidents have been raised with the local police force. Ashfield District Council has confirmed that these HMOs are not licensed by them. I have therefore contacted the Home Office to ask if the residents of these HMOs are owned or being leased on their behalf. If the occupants of these properties are causing a nuisance, annoyance, or if you witness any criminal activity, I urge you to report it to the police by dialling 101, or you can dial 999 in emergency situations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So Party Conference season came to a close last week, with the conclusion of the Labour and Tory Conferences. How has the public reacted? During the course of their conferences, Reform UK gained an additional 10,000 new members. We even broke records last week, achieving our highest vote share ever whilst beating the Tories in the Redcar & Cleveland by-election at 65.3%, just one day after the Tory Conference ended. In the national polls, Labour and the Tories are now in danger of being overtaken by the Greens and the Lib Dems. Meanwhile, Reform UK are still soaring at the top, 15 points clear. Britain has rejected the status quo two-party system and are ready for something different. Britain wants Reform.

I was appalled to hear that our Reform UK Council Leader in Warwickshire has been brutally attacked in the streets. George Finch, the youngest council leader in the UK, was attacked on Friday in Nuneaton, with the attacker using the words 'racist' and 'fascist' to brand him as he was being attacked. These were the same words used by Keir Starmer and his Ministers at the Labour Conference, as well as the words of the Green Party leader. As I wrote last week, their use of inflammatory language has incited the hard-left, now to commit acts of violence. They knew what they were doing when they made their remarks. So much for the need for 'kinder and gentler politics' as Labour once claimed we needed. They know that they have lost the argument, so are now resulting to these methods in an attempt to silence us. It will not work. We are more motivated than ever to get our country back. We are Britain's last hope.