Political Opinion: Lee Anderson's Weekly Column

Last week the Labour Party held their national conference. The main takeaway from Keir Starmer's headline speech was that he believes that our Reform UK policies are racist, and by extension, we and the people who support us are also racist.

They have realised that they cannot win on arguments, so instead they have resorted to using inflammatory language to incite the hard left. This is a desperate, last throw of the dice from a man who is in deep trouble and cannot even command the support of half of his own party. A new poll shows 52% of Labour members think that Keir Starmer should now be replaced. Meanwhile in the real world, over 5000 people have joined Reform UK since the Labour Conference, and they have dropped five points in the polls. They are in big trouble, and we at Reform UK are more motivated than ever to get our country back.

Keir Starmer is painting digital ID as the solution to the illegal migration crisis. Digital ID would make no difference to illegal immigration, but it will be used to control and penalise the rest of us. Nevertheless, I asked residents of Ashfield what their thoughts were, 90% of Reform UK members in Ashfield, and 97% of Ashfield residents were against the introduction of digital ID. The results are conclusive. We don't want digital ID.

An update on our campaign to stop all HMOs in Ashfield. Along with our Reform UK Councillors on Ashfield District Council (ADC), I have been campaigning to stop HMOs in Ashfield by applying Article 4 Directions to all HMOs in Ashfield. This would force dwellings to receive planning permission to convert to HMOs, including retrospectively rescinding permitted development rights for those that already exist. However, ADC has this week approved plans to introduce Article 4 Directions, but only in areas of Ashfield where they are already concentrated. This has led to concerns that HMOs may only be stopped in areas of Ashfield where they are already in high concentration like the town centres of Sutton and Hucknall, leaving the rest of the district to endure them. HMOs have blighted every part of Ashfield, not just some of them. We don’t want to see any HMOs in Ashfield. Residents are rightly concerned.

Reform UK Member of Parliament for Ashfield, Lee Anderson

In the near future, I will be meeting with the East Midlands Mayor, Claire Ward. One of the topics that we will be discussing is transport provision and infrastructure in Ashfield. I have set up a transport survey for my constituents to let me know their thoughts and opinions about transport in the area. I will be taking the results of the survey with me to the meeting so that I can demand the things that Ashfield residents want. If you are an Ashfield constituent, let me know what you like, what you don't like, and what you would like to see change relating to transport in your area by filling out the survey. You can find it online at www.ashfieldreformuk.com/transport-survey