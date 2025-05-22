Political Opinion: Lee Anderson challenges Home Secretary on Iranian migrants

We are all now well aware of the news coverage of three suspected Iranian terrorists who were recently arrested. They came here by small boat or in the back of a lorry, and then claimed asylum in the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last Monday I challenged the Home Secretary on the fact that we are now seemingly importing terrorism. She claimed that the Iranian regime pose an unacceptable threat to our domestic security – I agree with her. Iranians make up the third largest group of illegal migrants to this country. I asked the Home Secretary whether she agreed with me that all Iranians crossing the channel should be detained, deported and not allowed to claim asylum. Safe to her answer did not answer anything. All I received was the usual party rhetoric, that helped no one and provided no reassurance that she took the issue seriously.

Last Tuesday, I met Roger and Kurtis from Dawsongroup Temperature Control Solutions in Parliament. The company is based in Huthwaite and supplies storage for goods that need to be kept in a chilled or frozen environment, as they pass from production to the point of consumption or usage. They represent over 30,000 supply chain links used across every industry. It is the backbone of a health society, safeguarding the quality and safety of food, medicine and countless other products that underpin our daily lives. Great to meet Roger and Kurtis to discuss the industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I was selected for a PMQ last Wednesday. I challenged the Prime Minister on his immigration record, after he claimed that he has deported 24,000 migrants since coming to power. He refuses to say who these people are. It is my guess that they are people that came on work visas, students and overstayers. I asked the PM how many of these people that he has deported are failed asylum seekers. Unsurprisingly, he didn’t seem to want to answer that question.

Lee Anderson, Reform UK Member of Parliament for Ashfield

As some of you will know, Reform’s next conference will be on the 5th and 6th of September. Our conferences are different to the other political parties. Yes, we speak about serious issues and our vision to get out country back, but we are allowed to have fun as well. What is wrong with that? If that sounds like your cup of tea, then come and join us in September at the NEC in Birmingham – tickets are available at Reform’s website.