POLITICAL OPINION: Councillor Matt Relf - Why we need a Mayor without the politics!

Let me be clear, the vote for a new mayor on Thursday is not one that anyone asked for but now it is coming we should use it to the benefit of everyone. We have been starved of funding for decades and this needs to change.

I am standing as an Independent Candidate as I believe that party politics is not delivering the best for our country and that being able to work with any other politician, is what will deliver the best for our region and places like Ashfield and Mansfield.

Since 2018, I have been a member of Ashfield District Council – in charge of growth, planning and regeneration. Everyone knows that Ashfield has been the most successful council in the UK in terms of successfully securing regeneration money.

Residents are starting to see the difference – whether it is the new Planetarium being built on the Ashfield / Mansfield border, or the transformation around Kings Mill Reservoir. There are nearly 20 projects either in progress or starting soon as a result of the team I oversee at Ashfield.

At Ashfield I have shown that putting party politics to one side, combined with my skills, experience and motivation can lead to unlocking large positive change for our region. I now want to bring that same approach to the mayoral role.

We have heard many promises from the other candidates. No apologies however from the main parties responsible for the problems we face.

Conservative Ben Bradley tells us he’ll ‘fix the roads’ – despite being in charge of them for years, and many are extremely concerned over Labour’s track record of delivery when seeing council’s like Nottingham going bankrupt.

For far too long the Labour and Conservative MPs of our region have failed to speak up and get the funding we need. I have shown as an Independent Councillor in Ashfield that I have the skills, experience, motivation and track record of delivery to make sure our region gets the funding and improvements that we’ve been starved of for generations. I have delivered or am delivering so much for Ashfield and Mansfield without party politics.

Imagine what I can achieve as your new Independent Mayor!