Political: Lee Anderson's Weekly Column

Lee Anderson, Reform UK Member of Parliament for Ashfield

Last weekend, Parliament was recalled on a Saturday for the first time since 1982 in a desperate attempt by Labour to claim that they are on the side of British steel workers.

They passed emergency legislation so that the final operational blast furnaces in Scunthorpe temporarily stay open. The reality is that all they have done is kick the can down the road. The Chinese owners of British Steel have no interest in keeping these steelworks open, and Labour Ministers have also refused to guarantee that the furnaces in Scunthorpe will keep running. 55,000 tonnes of coal imported from Japan are stuck at the docks because this useless Government cannot arrange for it to be unloaded and sent to Scunthorpe to save British Steel. It is utter madness. We need to nationalise British Steel now to save this vital strategic industry, as well as thousands of jobs in the process. I called for this a couple of weeks ago in Parliament, but once again I got a non-answer from the Minister. You can sign our petition to Save British Steel at www.SaveBritishSteel.com

Last week I received several concerns from Ashfield constituents regarding how council houses are allocated. They have advised me that despite being number 1 in the bidding process, their preferred house has been allocated to (in their words) foreign families, possibly illegal migrants who have claimed asylum in the UK. It is my belief that Ashfield residents should always come first when housing is allocated, and I have raised this issue on Parliament before. I have written to the Leader of Ashfield District Council to confirm whether or not my constituents’ claims are correct. When my constituents have concerns, I will make sure that they are answered.

The Supreme Court ruled last week that a woman is a woman. Whilst this is a victory for common sense, it is a shambolic reflection of Modern Britain that it had to take a Supreme Court ruling to clarify what most people already know. How much of your money has been wasted for this madness to go through the entire court process? If you want this madness to end, your only option is to vote Reform UK so that we can save our country.

The local elections on Thursday 1st May are just around the corner now, and residents all over Ashfield are getting ready to vote Reform UK. We desperately need a new approach to local politics with local people who we can trust to put common-sense policies into action. I regularly witness people’s disappointment with the services that they receive in Ashfield, and they are crying out for change. Our roads are a disgrace, our high street shops are disappearing, and council tax has increased again. The notorious Ashfield Independents need voting out on Thursday 1st May. Ashfield has already made history by delivering the first ever Reform UK Member of Parliament. We can Make Ashfield Great Again by voting Reform UK on Thursday 1st May.