Opinion: Time to fix the system: Why Human Rights Law must work for Britain by Steve Yemm MP
But what we have now doesn't reflect that. Criminal gangs continue to profit from dangerous Channel crossings, and at the same time, we struggle to remove people who have no right to stay here. That is not good enough, and it is no surprise that public trust in the system is falling.
Last week, the Labour Government took an important step forward. We are leading efforts to reform the European Convention on Human Rights so it reflects the reality we are living in now, not the world of 75 years ago.
It cannot be right that a treaty signed three generations ago can prevent the UK from removing foreign criminals or enforcing the kinds of immigration controls that voters support. If we want to protect the idea of human rights, we also need to protect the legitimacy of the system. That starts by making sure it works.
I have raised this matter directly with ministers. The UK should not walk away from international law, but we do have a duty to lead where it has fallen behind. This is about getting results, not just making statements.
We need a fair system, but also one that cannot be gamed or exploited. We need the tools to stop smugglers and tackle organised crime. And we need to show the public that we are serious about delivering the changes they voted for.
This is not about headlines. It is about control, clarity and doing what works. That is what people in Mansfield expect, and that is what I will keep pressing for.