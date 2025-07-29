Opinion: Steve Yemm MP Column: Fighting for Mansfield jobs on the global stage

Steve Yemm MP meeting with organisations in America.

We’re in a new era for trade and economic growth. That matters for towns like Mansfield. It means pushing harder and moving faster to strengthen Britain’s economy and making sure working people see the benefits in their pockets.

Last week, I travelled to Washington DC to make the case for our town. I’ve been meeting with officials from the British Embassy, the US Chamber of Commerce, and the British American Business Association. My message was simple: Mansfield has the talent, the skills and the drive. Now we need the backing.

Our new trade agreements with the United States, the EU, India and others are already opening doors. These deals aren’t just about diplomacy. They are about jobs. Real jobs here in Mansfield. Whether it’s Glenair, BM Catalysts, Dynament or the many other firms that keep our local economy going, they all stand to gain. These companies employ thousands of local people in good, skilled work.

I want Mansfield to be at the front of the queue when investment lands. That’s why I’m pushing to build strong global links that deliver for our community. We’ve got the infrastructure, the work ethic and the potential. Now is the time to turn that into more apprenticeships, higher wages, and long-term growth.

Steve Yemm MP with other members during his trip to Washington.

I’ve been proud to champion our town every step of the way. When I say I’m fighting for Mansfield, I mean it. Whether that means standing up in Parliament or making the case overseas, I will always go wherever I need to go to secure investment and jobs for our community.

This government is focused on putting Britain back on its feet, and that starts with towns like ours. We’re not chasing headlines. We’re delivering change. Backing manufacturing. Supporting growth. And making sure places like Mansfield are front and centre of Britain’s economic future.