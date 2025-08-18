OPINION: Nottinghamshire County Council leader Mick Barton's column

Nottinghamshire Day

Celebrating our wonderful county on Nottinghamshire Day. As Leader of Nottinghamshire County Council, it will be my pleasure, along with the Chairman Cllr Jan Goold to raise the flag for the start of what will be the fifth celebration day for Nottinghamshire.

The county has so many places to visit, so please make the most of the rest of the sunshine and call in on some of our historic attractions, villages, and landmarks around the county.

Please take the time to celebrate this day (25 August) and explore somewhere new around the county, you can let us know where you have visited by using the hashtag #Nottsday.

Share your favourite places with us along with a photograph. Help us to trend on social media again this year.

Council leader, Councillor Mick Barton

Our local legend Robin Hood will be around; he will be in attendance with Maid Marian and his merry men in Sherwood Forest for the final days of the Robin Hood Festival this Bank Holiday weekend.

The Sherwood Outlaws will be jousting and putting on a show for visitors, as well as the Medieval Maniax and Go Active Falconry, this will be a fun free day out for families so please go along and help to bring the forest to life as it would have been in the days of the legendary outlaw.

If you would like to watch a football or cricket match at one of our top-class sports grounds, or pull in a show, concert or a visit to the ice rink; the opportunities are endless in Nottinghamshire, there is something for everyone, no matter what age.

Nottinghamshire Day is also about encouraging everyone to shop locally, you will see around branded posters, supporting the logo #shoplocal and #supportlocalbusiness. The logos are available for all businesses to display by visiting Nottinghamshire Day: digital assets | Nottinghamshire County Council.

Please get all your friends and family to share the logos and to encourage more people to support local businesses.

It is the residents and visitors who enjoy our attractions who make Nottinghamshire special, I hope you will enjoy visiting the many businesses, art and culture venues, and enjoy the vast array of eateries and nightlife on offer.

Whatever you chose to do, stay safe, enjoy the weekend, and have plenty of fun.