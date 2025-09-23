OPINION: Mick Barton's Nottinghamshire County Council column

Councillor Mick Barton

Following weeks of inaccurate daily reports about myself in the media, I feel that I must set the record straight and let the residents know my reason for ceasing to talk to one part of the press over the last few weeks.

Firstly, I must be clear, I have no axe to grind with the press, none whatsoever. I work with them willingly every day, which I have done for over the last 30 years.

However, what I do not agree with is untruthful reporting, articles that mislead the public and that are not factual.

I took the stance not to speak to one press outlet, just me, not my group. When an article they wrote put a member of my group at risk, I, as leader, have a duty to protect my fellow councillors.

Councillor Mick Barton, left, at the Inspire Awards at Mansfield Central Library.

Nottinghamshire residents should know the truth, which I have never talked about until now.

Since I have decided not to engage with a certain press outlet, they then decided to discredit my decision by insinuating I do not want to deal with the press, this is totally untrue.

Along with the fabrication that I have banned Reform councillors from speaking to the press. The paper’s actions since then only goes to prove me right in my reasoning for not sharing information.

However, I have said on TV, radio and in other interviews that my door is open and I am willing to have a professional conversation to see if we can build a relationship that is based on accurate reporting and true journalism.

I would like an apology, especially after what has happened in recent weeks, I realise I am unlikely to get this, but I am still willing to move forward in a positive way.

I have a fantastic relationship with so many press outlets, it’s a real shame that this certain business cannot see this. I hope this can be resolved in the near future.

Nottinghamshire Live, the organisation to which Councillor Barton refers, did not want to directly comment but has previously defended its journalism and emphasised the need for transparency and accountability among elected members in Nottinghamshire.

Last week I was honoured to attend and present awards at the Inspire Nottinghamshire Libraries Awards at Mansfield Central Library.

Adult Learner of the Year: John Paul Stevenson

Young Person Greatest Learning Journey: Daisy Stanley, Inspiration to Me: Inspire Youth Arts

Creativity and Innovation: Michelle Mark

Customer Service Excellence: Sam Parker

Innovative Partnership: Time to Connect

Inspired to Create: Inspire Youth Arts and Nottingham University Hospitals Youth Service

Inspiring Reading: Nayab Patel

New Starter of the Year: Rebecca Streets

Tutor of the Year: Sarah Stephenson

Unsung Hero: Jaime McMurtrie

Volunteer of the Year: Southwell Library Places of Welcome

Chief Executive Award: Helen Ackroyd

Congratulations to all of the worthy winners and the runners up who received certificates.

It was great to meet so many people on the evening and share their journey with Inspire.

I would also like to thank Councillor Dawn Justice, the Cabinet Member for Communities and Public Health, for coming along and being so passionate about her role.