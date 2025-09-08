Opinion: Lee Anderson's Weekly Column

Reform UK Member of Parliament for Ashfield, Lee Anderson

Last weekend saw Reform UK's biggest national conference yet. One of the largest gatherings of sensible people who just want their country back. It was a fantastic weekend for all involved.

During Nigel Farage's final speech on Saturday, he announced that I would be the Reform UK spokesman for Welfare. What qualifies me for this? I spent many years working with Citizens Advice Bureau in Ashfield, Mansfield, Eastwood and Beeston. The bulk of our work was benefits and welfare. I saw first hand how people were trapped on benefits.

Were some taking advantage of the system? 100% yes. Were many trapped in a system who wanted to work but they were as well off on benefits? 100% yes. Did I see young women who felt their only way to get out of their parents house was to get pregnant? 100% yes. Did I see young men who had been brought up in workless households with no male role models and then went straight onto benefits or a life of crime? 100% yes. Did I see families with 4 or 5 children all with ADHD who were just thrown a load of money each month and forgot about? 100% yes. Did I see hardworking folk who were working all hours and were no better off than their neighbours who'd never worked in their lives? 100% yes. Did I see people who weren't born in this country who came via free movement claim benefits and send the money back to their own country? 100% yes.

I could go on and on.

I've helped countless people with benefit claims and appeals. This has continued in my work as a MP. I have worked in homeless shelters and seen how our young care leavers are trapped, scared and have no idea what the future holds for them. I believe that the best way out of poverty is through, education, training, opportunities and hard graft. I believe that we have betrayed our young people in this country especially working-class boys who are very useful when it comes to fighting wars, going down coal mines, working on building sites, working in steel Mills, digging up roads etc.

This country must changed. We must always look after our sick, disabled and elderly but at the same time we have a duty to leave our country in a better condition than when we arrived for our children's sake. We must make sure that your taxes are spent on supporting the weak but at the same time making sure the able bodied are doing their bit for family, community and country.

There is nothing wrong with a society that works hard, protects the vulnerable and always puts its own citizens first. There are over 1 million young people in our country not working. This is a national disgrace which we must put right. Our young people are our future. Let's get Britain back to work.