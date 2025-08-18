Opinion: Lee Anderson's Weekly Column

Last Friday saw the 80th anniversary of Victory in Japan Day in the Second World War.

We honour and remember all those British, Commonwealth and Allied servicemen who fought across the Far East and Pacific to defend our nation and its freedoms.

Lots of us know of someone who served in the Far East.

Sadly, there are few left around.

Reform UK MP for Ashfield Lee Anderson

My old schoolteacher, Mr Swain from John Davies School in Huthwaite, served there and I remember him showing me a bullet wound.

A small man, a gentle man, a quiet man, but he must have been a very brave man.

We will never forget.

Thursday, August 21, is GCSE results day.

I want to wish all students across Ashfield and Mansfield good luck ahead of this day.

We have fantastic further education facilities in the area and some incredible businesses offering apprenticeships for students after their GCSEs.

Home Office data shows that, as of March 31, 2025, the number of illegal migrants receiving accommodation support in the Ashfield district increased by 100 per cent from when the Labour Party came into Government.

I have no problem at all with genuine asylum seekers but I do have a massive problem with fighting-aged males leaving a safe country in France and then posing as asylum seekers in our communities.

This is a total disgrace by the Labour Government and a complete betrayal of their hollow promises to communities like Ashfield that they would get a grip on illegal immigration.

Keir Starmer continues to peddle his trademark hollow 'smash the gangs' line.

Well let's see how that's going.

Last Wednesday, a 'mega dinghy' of 107 illegal migrants crossed the Channel, making it the single largest boat ever to arrive in Britain.

And then on Thursday, even the liberal-left media began to call out this Government's complete failure to tackle this crisis.

Total embarrassment for Labour and a betrayal of everyone who lives and works in this country. Over 50,000 illegal migrants have crossed the channel under this Labour Government.

At this continued rate, it will be over 250,000 before the next General Election.

I do not want illegal immigrants in Ashfield, or in my country.

And I will not stop talking about it until every last one is sent home.

The latest national opinion polling puts Reform UK firmly above all other political parties.

Leading polling company Find Out Now has released their latest figures putting Reform UK at 31 per cent, with Labour and the Tories lagging sluggishly at 19 per cent each.

Britain needs Reform, and Britain wants Reform.

We will get our country back.