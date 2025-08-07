Opinion: Lee Anderson's Weekly Column

Thursday, 14 August is A level results day. Students from all over Ashfield will find out if they get the grades, they needed to start university or an apprenticeship.

While for many, there will be tears of happiness, for others the results won’t be quite what they needed. These results don’t have to define the rest of your life. I always suggest getting a plan ready. Make sure you know what to do in Clearing, would you consider an alternative course, a different university? Can you resit or do you need a full re-think? It’s not the end, just an alternative beginning.

The true cost of the country’s immigration crisis continues to be revealed. Immigrants can often jump the queue and receive NHS treatment. This also includes ‘free’ translation services – that is free to them, not free to the taxpayer. Our NHS cannot afford this.

I am contacted by learner drivers or their parents frequently. Since the pandemic, there has been a huge backlog of people wanting tests. While I am assured that extra examiners are being recruited in Ashfield, we need a solution now. The pandemic started 5 years ago, the government should have resolved this by now. As the Theory test remains active for just 2 years, many learners run out of time. Within this time they need to learn to drive and pass the driving test. With up to 6 month waits for the second test, this isn’t always possible. I have called for the government to expand the Theory test to 3 years as a result. I will keep you posted on their response.

Reform UK MP for Ashfield, Lee Anderson

Having campaigned for former miners to have a fairer deal on the Mineworkers Pension Scheme, I was pleased last year that the government agreed to do this. The government forgot about the BCSSS pension, however. Many miners and people who worked in the pits were moved to this pension. I have met with BCSSS members, trustees and ministers to right this wrong. Sarah Jones MP, Minister of State Department for Energy Security & Net Zero and the Department for Business and Trade, has agreed to engage with the Treasury with an aim to make changes this year. This is great news for Ashfield. We powered the nation; all we want now is fairness.