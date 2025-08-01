Opinion: Lee Anderson's Weekly Column

Reform UK MP for Ashfield, Lee Anderson

Recently I have been inundated with emails and messages from constituents who are concerned that migrants who have been granted asylum are being put to the top of the council housing list.

To that end, I wrote a letter to Angela Rayner and challenged her to introduce legislation to put British people first for council housing. British housing should be for British people, period. It is almost a year to the date that Rayner abandoned her promise to ensure people resident in Britain for a minimum of ten years would be prioritised for housing. What message does this send to working people across the UK? This is not the way that council housing should work.

I also wrote to Serco last week, who proudly state on their website that they have "provided housing and support for asylum seekers in the UK since 2012, ensuring safety and respect to some of the most vulnerable people". Meanwhile, British citizens are being made homeless by companies offering landlords exuberant levels of money to lease their private rental houses in order to accommodate asylum seekers, despite already having sitting tenants that are then evicted. This happened to a property in Ashfield that housed 2 nurses employed at Kings Mill Hospital. I made it clear to Serco that I do not want any accommodation in Ashfield being used for this purpose.

The Online Safety Act 2023 came into effect last week, which is why the age verification checkers have started popping up on several sites. I am a huge supporter of measures to protect children from harm’s way. However, this piece of legislation clearly hasn’t done that, but is restricting freedom of speech. At the time the legislation was drafted, MPs were assured that the Act would not be used to censor speech online. However, now that the measures have recently come into force, I believe they are being abused by the Labour government. Last week it was revealed that the Government is assembling an elite social media police squad that will be used to monitor social media for anti-migrant sentiment. This is a blatant attack on free speech, which is exactly what I was assured would not happen.

When it comes to protecting children, It is apparent that thousands are now using Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) to circumvent the age checkers to view adult content. What is more however, these VPNs are also bypassing parental controls and content filters provided by internet service providers. On the first few days of this Act coming into effect, 4 of the top 5 most downloaded apps on the Apple App Store were VPNs. This means that the Online Safety Act has inadvertently made the internet less safe for children if anything.

It is therefore my opinion that the Online Safety Act needs to be repealed. Reform UK have promised to scrap this Act if it becomes the next party of Government.