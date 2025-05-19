Opinion: Lee Anderson MP's Weekly Column

Immigration continues to be one of the main topics of conversations in Westminster last week, and rightly so. The UK simply cannot cope with this level of immigration. Our housing market, healthcare system, and prison infrastructure are all buckling under the strain.

At the start of the pandemic, the NHS backlog for consultant led elective care was at 4.6 million. Now, that number stands strong at 7.46 million. People have had enough of mass uncontrolled immigration. They are giving our country away – I want my country back. Our new MP, Sarah Pochin, has proved that she is the only female MP who has the guts to speak the truth about immigration. She is our new iron lady.

It appears that Ashfield District Council are now going to host test trading markets to supposedly support local businesses. Here’s an idea. Why don’t you go into the indoor market in Sutton and speak to current market traders. I go in every week, and they tell me they never see a councillor in there, unless there’s a camera. More than happy to meet you there.

Last Thursday, I spoke in a debate on large solar farms, alongside my colleague Richard Tice. We now know that large battery storage parks can pose a serious threat to our health and wellbeing. Richard noted that three of these battery storage systems have gone up in flames just this year in the UK. They cannot be put out, you must let them burn out, which emits toxic fumes. I think this more than proves that these large solar farms need to be challenged.

Lee Anderson MP

I am delighted to confirm that we have another huge event happening on Reform UK, this September. 10,000 Reformers attended our last event, but this will be even bigger. Come and join the People’s Army. Tickets are now live, so head over to the Reform UK website to get yours, ready for the 5th-6th of September.

Last week, it emerged that three Iranian terror suspects had come to the UK illegally, under the guise of claiming asylum. We have been gaslit by the authorities – this is a national emergency. We are literally importing terrorists and putting them up in 4 star hotels. You couldn’t make it up.

I recently re-shared a video on my Facebook about my views on the topic of white privilege. In my opinion, there is no such thing. Well not in Ashfield, the capital of common sense. I grew up in Huthwaite and times were hard back then, but everyone I know who called the area home, have gone on to better things because they worked hard and earnt what they got.