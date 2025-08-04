OPINION - Lee Anderson doesn’t speak for all of us in Sutton in Ashfield.

Members of the counter demonstration in Sutton on July 25

The recent protest in Sutton in Ashfield suggests a growing majority for anti-immigration and racist rhetoric, but this is not the view of all Ashfield Residents.

Our constituency is full of advocates for anti-racism and inclusivity, but it is the far-right clearly on view in the town centre on Friday, July 25, that prevents the opinions of the UK majority being displayed in this area.

Plenty of decent, ordinary constituents oppose this fear-mongering tactic, yet it’s clear to see why it appeared they were almost non-existent at the demonstration.

I was at the counter-protest with some other residents and supporters of Stand Up to Racism.

Jessica Wilson was at the counter demonstration and writes that Ashfield MP Lee Anderson does not speak for her.

Despite Lee Anderson stating that people ‘conducted themselves impeccably’, this was simply not the case.

We were shouted at with numerous swearing chants, and phrases such as ‘stop the boats’ and ‘we want our country back’ were repeated.

There is a video of a man telling a store owner ‘you should count yourself lucky you’re still here’.

This left me in utter shock as I was stood right next to this innocent man who was simply minding his own business. The protest was, as they claimed, to ‘protect our women and girls’.

But it appears this facade was simply a scapegoat to allow racism and xenophobia to run wild in the town centre.

With this kind of hatred being paraded through our streets, it becomes obvious why people would be reluctant to stand up for minorities in our area. It was scary to be at the receiving end of these verbal attacks and we were very lucky to have a large police presence there to prevent escalation.

People appear to be forgetting the facts. Around 92 per cent of Sutton in Ashfield describe themselves as white British. 84 per cent of female victims of sexual assault in the UK know their perpetrator, who is most likely to be either an intimate partner or acquaintance. Sexual violence in Sutton in Ashfield does not see an overrepresentation of asylum seekers and immigrants as the perpetrators.

While our MP continues to stir up anti-immigration hate online, people need to remember that this is a political tactic to further increase support for Reform UK.

Many of us see through this immoral strategy and continue to show support for all vulnerable groups and minorities in the area.