Opinion: Is football coming home? I sure hope so. What an achievement for the Lionesses

I played football for seven years, starting out at Robin Hood Colts in Edwinstowe, moving to Arnold Town FC and then making the Notts County girls’ team for two consecutive years.

Unfortunately, I did not stick with football, but it remained a huge part of my life for many years and gave me a lot of skills and confidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And I know the sport plays a big part in many people’s lives, whether you’re a player, parent, supporter or coach – it is a fulltime commitment.

England football fans celebrate at Boxpark Wembley following the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Semi Final match between England and Australia on August 16, 2023 in London. Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

It is definitely a team sport, bringing our communities together and providing opportunities for the most talented players.

Watching England Lionesses play in the World Cup has been nail-biting but thrilling, as the women have made history (yet again).

It shows the power of sport, and the importance of community and collaboration, both in this country but also across the world.

The passion from supporters is infectious and inspiring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether a team wins or loses, there is a huge emotional investment there and it shows on people’s faces when the final whistle blows.

I was always an emotional player, highly charged by each week’s atmosphere and driven by the need to perform well.

But with the winning came the losing, and I soon became accustomed to the highs and lows of the game.

Well, enough with the nostalgia and back to the here and now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I do hope that the Lionesses follow on from their excellent European Championship win last year where England beat Germany 2-1.

We have seen some solid defending from the back and some powerful strikes at goal, with all players working well in formation.

If we can bring that to the game for one more time, we could just make history and bring it home.

England will play Spain at 11am on Sunday, August 20 – as both sides will battle it out in the final for the cup.

If you have plans to watch the game, we would love to feature your football viewing photos in next week’s Chad.