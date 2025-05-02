Opinion: Clearest sign yet that the British people are fed up with two party politics

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

What a week. The People’s Army have officially marched for change, with incredible victories right across the country last Thursday. This is the clearest sign yet that the British people are fed up with two party politics. They want their country back and that is exactly what they voted for.

I am incredibly proud of all the Reform candidates who stood across the UK, but particularly so of my Nottinghamshire cohort. They have worked hard for weeks on end, delivering leaflets, talking to residents and listening to their concerns, as part of the fight for change. That is exactly what we got. We are a proud Party that wants to see this great country celebrated. Notts folk and people up and down the UK have demonstrated that this is what they want too. Ashfield had been beholden to the Ashfield Independents for far too long, led by their woeful leader, and quite rightly they had had enough. I am delighted that the people I call friends and family have voted to take their community back, led by common sense individuals who want nothing more but to see Ashfield thrive. A truly incredible week.

I also want to congratulate both Andrea Jenkyns, the new Mayor of Greater Lincolnshire and Sarah Pochin, the new MP for Runcorn and Helsby for their fantastic victories. Both excellent ladies who are true examples of girl power.

Earlier in the week, I was up in the Chamber challenging the useless Labour Government over various matters. Firstly, crossbows, knives, machetes and swords. This government thinks that licensing and age verification will help stop these attacks. I don’t think so. My solution to reduce these crimes is simple. I stated that there should be mandatory jail sentences for these kinds of criminals. But no, the Labour Party believes a soft touch is better. I also asked the Minister for Safeguarding and Violence Against Women and Girls whether she was part of the cover up of Pakistani grooming gangs. Labour MPs shouted shame at me when I asked this. Sorry Minister, but the shame is with you and your weak government. It is clear that the British people watch activities in the Chamber and have shown their disapproval of Labour at the ballot box. We have shown the parties in Westminster that we are not a protest party, but a party of the next Government. They definitely shouldn’t be getting too comfortable.