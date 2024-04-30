OPINION: Ben Bradley Conservative Mayoral candidate for the East Midlands vows no tax increase
and live on Freeview channel 276
Conservative Mayoral candidate Ben Bradley has pledged not to hike Mayoral taxes for East Midlands residents during his administration. The assurance comes as the East Midlands is set to elect its first mayor, who will lead the combined authority.
Ben Bradley, who has worked in the community and led local councils in the East Midlands, has strong track record of putting his constituents first and unlike labour, he pledges to never increase the local tax burden.
Speaking on this, Ben Bradley said:
“As your mayor, my primary goal is to harness our collective potential and steer it towards initiatives that will drive growth and innovation throughout the East Midlands.”
“It's essential to have a leader who truly understands the importance of fiscal responsibility - one who will manage our finances with precision to encourage investment and support growth, all without imposing additional tax burdens on local people. I am dedicated to being that leader and will pledge to never increase the mayoral tax."
As the East Midlands gears up for a pivotal election that will determine the future direction of the region, residents must decide whether they want to elect Ben Bradley, a candidate who has pledged to never raise mayoral tax and possesses extensive experience in local government, or the Labour candidate, who lacks a clear plan and like other Labour Mayors across the country, could end up costing local people more money.