OPINION: Ben Bradley Conservative Mayoral candidate for the East Midlands vows no tax increase

Conservative Mayoral candidate Ben Bradley has pledged not to hike Mayoral taxes for East Midlands residents during his administration. The assurance comes as the East Midlands is set to elect its first mayor, who will lead the combined authority.

Ben Bradley, who has worked in the community and led local councils in the East Midlands, has strong track record of putting his constituents first and unlike labour, he pledges to never increase the local tax burden.

Speaking on this, Ben Bradley said:

Ben Bradley MP

“As your mayor, my primary goal is to harness our collective potential and steer it towards initiatives that will drive growth and innovation throughout the East Midlands.”

“It's essential to have a leader who truly understands the importance of fiscal responsibility - one who will manage our finances with precision to encourage investment and support growth, all without imposing additional tax burdens on local people. I am dedicated to being that leader and will pledge to never increase the mayoral tax."