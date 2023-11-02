OPINION: 101 potholes! Improving the state of the roads in Park Hall Ward
Although the upkeep of the roads is the responsibility of Nottinghamshire County Council, as a district councillor, I knew that I would not be able to directly address this issue. However, I assured the residents that if elected, I would make every effort to raise this concern with the County Council.
Once I was elected, I made good on my commitment and made reporting potholes one of my priorities. I conducted thorough ward inspections, identifying potholes, and promptly reporting them to the County Council using their electronic 'report it' tab on their website. This on-the-ground assessment allowed me to provide accurate information to the council for necessary repairs. Additionally, I have proactively informed members of the community about how they too can report potholes.
Since the election in May, I have reported over 100 potholes to the County Council on behalf of my constituents. Thanks to these efforts, the council has taken action, leading to some sections of the roads being entirely resurfaced.
It is important to note that the lack of preventative road maintenance under the current government has contributed to the increased occurrence of potholes. Nevertheless, I remain committed to addressing this issue. Despite the other responsibilities that come with being a councillor, I will continue to actively report potholes, as these nuisances affect the daily lives of drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians alike.