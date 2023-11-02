OPINION: 101 potholes! Improving the state of the roads in Park Hall Ward

During the election campaigns for the May elections earlier this year, I asked the residents of Park Hall ward what they wanted me to do if I was elected. Unsurprisingly, the most common answer was to "do something about the potholes!"

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Although the upkeep of the roads is the responsibility of Nottinghamshire County Council, as a district councillor, I knew that I would not be able to directly address this issue. However, I assured the residents that if elected, I would make every effort to raise this concern with the County Council.

Once I was elected, I made good on my commitment and made reporting potholes one of my priorities. I conducted thorough ward inspections, identifying potholes, and promptly reporting them to the County Council using their electronic 'report it' tab on their website. This on-the-ground assessment allowed me to provide accurate information to the council for necessary repairs. Additionally, I have proactively informed members of the community about how they too can report potholes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since the election in May, I have reported over 100 potholes to the County Council on behalf of my constituents. Thanks to these efforts, the council has taken action, leading to some sections of the roads being entirely resurfaced.

one of the first pot holes I reported