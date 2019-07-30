New PM is promising a bright future for our towns

I am feeling incredibly positive about what the future has in store for Mansfield and Warsop, writes Ben Bradley MP.

It has been less than a week since Boris Johnson became Prime Minister and he’s already addressing the issues that are important to people in towns like Mansfield and Warsop.

Boris understands why places like Mansfield voted for Brexit and has committed to leaving the EU on October 31.

Getting Brexit over the line means the Government can then focus on other domestic priorities such as the police, education and regional investment.

The new Prime Minister has wasted no time and announced a recruitment drive to deliver 20,000 new police officers to make Britain’s streets safer.

People want to see more officers locally and this is a great step as part of the ongoing work to tackle serious violence.

There’s a huge gap in funding for education so Boris will be increasing the minimum level of per-pupil funding in primary and secondary schools.

I’ve been urging Government to provide a cash injection to schools and colleges, so this a really welcome decision.

He has also committed to revitalise ‘forgotten towns’ that have been neglected by investing £3.6 billion to 100 towns.

I’ll be doing everything I can to get some of that cash so Mansfield can get the boost it deserves to improve our transport, housing and leisure facilities.

I’ll also continue to push Mansfield’s bid forward with ministers for the Future High Streets Funding.

Towns like Mansfield have been forgotten for too long and I’m really pleased that I have the chance to make the case for our towns and reverse years of neglect.

For the first time in a long time, I feel we have a leader that is proud and patriotic with a positive outlook.

This is exactly what the country needs right now and I look forward to working with the Prime Minister.