New Government office will give veterans the support they deserve

It is brilliant news that the Prime Minister has created the first ever Office for Veterans’ Affairs to provide lifelong support to military personnel.

The new office will cover everything from mental and physical health to education and employment.

This kind of support is long overdue, and has been the subject of some very high profile campaigns.

But I am delighted that the new Prime Minister is taking action to ensure our veterans get the care they deserve.

It’s also great to hear the office will be headed by the Minister for the Cabinet Office and Minister for Defence People and Veterans.

This holistic approach ensures the best experts from across Government will be working together to protect men and women who have served the country.

From talking to constituents on their doorsteps, I know there’s been a lot of concern over the persecution of veterans facing historical allegations over their conduct in Northern Ireland.

I’m pleased the Prime Minister has agreed that this system must change, and I think the creation of this office will lead to much better protections for our veterans.

I am absolutely clear that we all should be supporting those who served this country.

And whilst everyone must act within the law, nobody should ever be still living in fear of prosecution decades later.

Mansfield is a patriotic part of the world with a huge amount of respect for the armed forces.

On Armed Forces Day it was fantastic to see so many people in town to pay tribute to the brave men and women who serve in the UK’s military.

I would like to take the opportunity to thank all of those across Nottinghamshire who are in the regular service, the reserves, the cadets and our brave veterans.

The sacrifices that they make for this country must never be forgotten.