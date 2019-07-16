Mental health policy is vital in school reforms

It has been a week focused on schools and children for me, with some good news announced for Mansfield schools and lots of discussion about future Government policy, writes Ben Bradley MP.

It’s brilliant that the Government has announced that Mansfield will get priority access for new mental health training and support in schools.

There are significant social challenges and problems at home for so many of Mansfield’s young people, and I’ve been making the case to Government for mental health support in this area for a long time.

I visit schools regularly, meeting teachers and kids who tell me some stories that can be shocking and emotional, and it’s vital that we have as much support as possible to help.

Mansfield will form part of the second early wave of councils and school areas getting help with both mental health training, and mental health support teams to bring services together with our schools and colleges.

I’ve been talking about technical qualifications at West Nottinghamshire College and with colleagues as the Government considers reforms to try and raise the quality and esteem of these certifications.

I want to make a case to slim down, simplify and improve the range of courses available, which include things like B-Tecs and NVQs for example.

There are more than 4,000 of these different qualifications at level three (A-level equivalent) and that’s just too complicated a picture for employers and students.

However, we need to protect the best ones and make sure Mansfield’s young people have access to great technical education.

Finally, I’ve been talking children’s services with colleagues and charities in the sector, working on a pitch to Government to change things.

We need a more proactive and preventative service to support vulnerable children and families, and with the right funding and transitional support we can manage these services better, and maybe prevent more children from having to be taken in to care.

An important case to make to whoever the new man in Number 10 is.