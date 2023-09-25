Mayor's Column: ​We can all pull together and be a part of Team Mansfield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

I need to emphasise that this is NOT the situation in Mansfield but we, like the majority of councils across the country, are just like businesses and residents who are feeling the effects of rise in energy prices, 15 months of record inflation, skill shortages, higher wage demands and loss of income as a result of the ‘cost of living’ crisis.

In addition, we have received a 60 per cent reduction in funding from central government over the last decade which means millions of pounds less to support local services and previous administrations haven’t collected Council Tax, which again is millions in lost income.

We now have to make cost savings to balance the budget because we can’t afford to do everything we have done in the past and this is where we need your help.

We want you to let us know what services are most important to you, what you value and use and what you’re not so bothered about.

It is a simple survey that should only take a few minutes, just click or copy the link: www.mansfield.gov.uk/budgetconsultation

If you don’t have a mobile phone or don’t use a digital device, paper copies are available at the Civic Centre, Mansfield Museum, the Old Town Hall and public libraries in Mansfield, Mansfield Woodhouse, Warsop and Forest Town.

We started the consultation on September 16 and it runs until October 6. PLEASE send us your views, your opinion really matters to us – we are Team Mansfield – let’s work through these difficult times together.

My first election pledge was to ‘Care and protect our communities’ which is why I am happy to put in place our new community safety strategy to make tackling anti-social behaviour, neighbourhood crimes and protecting vulnerable people priorities in the coming years.

This is essentially about improving quality of life in this district by working closely with our partners and stakeholders.

It is not just about tackling crime. Delivering good community safety is multi-faceted, ensuring good health and wellbeing, suitable housing, safe and strong neighbourhoods and positive economic and social regeneration and community cohesion.

I want to change the mindset for our town so we all join together to make the town and district a better place – ‘Team Mansfield’.

It is not the council’s responsibility for everything that happens in these turbulent times and we need to get away from this culture of blaming the council for everything.

I have always been willing to take a lead and ‘actions speak louder than words’, so that is why we will be at the forefront of ‘Mansfield’s First Day of Action’ in partnership with Mansfield BID,

Nottinghamshire County Council, VIA and the Police on Wednesday, October 11 and we want you to join us to show you care about your town.

We will give all volunteers PPE and the tools clean, preen, paint our town, so you can see www.mansfieldbid.co.uk/calender/ for details.