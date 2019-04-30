Mansfield MP calls for people to remember elections are about vital local issues – not Brexit

This Thursday you have the chance to make sure that you elect councillors to your local district authority who will help shape your local area, writes Ben Bradley MP.

Councils are hugely important in your day-to-day life.

Instead of dealing with national issues like Brexit, councils and councillors are the ones that focus on local issues.

They sort out your leisure centres, planning and regeneration for the high streets, and how often your bins are collected.

My political career started because of bins.

I wasn’t happy about the fact that my bins hadn’t been collected for about a month after heavy snow, so I stood to become a councillor to try and improve things.

I know first-hand that it’s these seemingly small issues can end up having the biggest impact.

I’ve been out and about a lot recently, talking to local residents and finding out what issues matter to them.

It’s important to remember that local elections have nothing to do with Brexit.

It’s the Mansfield Independent Forum party that has run the town’s local services for the last 16 years, not the Govern-ment.

Remember that local candidates don’t have the ability to influence Brexit but they do have the ability to crack down on local problems, such as fly-tipping and anti-social behaviour.

So vote based on those local issues.

I’m hoping for a council that I can work with to deliver the changes Mansfield needs and deserves.

I’ve secured Government cash to regenerate the high streets, which is one of my key local priorities, and I hope we will have local councillors who I can work with to ensure we deliver the change I want to see.

I want a town centre to be proud of, that becomes an attraction that we can show off to all of those who visit Sherwood Forest, so we can make the most of our fantastic location and grow our local economy.