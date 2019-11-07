Mansfield mayor is focused on people's health

I was pleased to launch the Mansfield Health Partnership last month, writes Andy Abrahams

It is a significant achievement to have senior managers of influential organisations such as the county council’s public health team and Active Nottinghamshire making a serious assessment of the health of Mansfield residents and bringing tangible improvements to the areas of Mansfield and those residents that most need help.

The council is also tackling the district’s growth ambitions head on with its quarterly developer forums.

The last forum brought together planning and housing experts from across the country, including infrastructure planners from Homes England and professors from University College London.

The forum discussed how to apply ‘smart city’ concepts to local plans which means that developments will need to consider what is required to support the high-tech creative industries and the knowledge economy.

These industries are important to Mansfield’s growth to bring better quality employment opportunities to the district.

We are looking to future-proof developments and work closely with developers and contractors to ensure plans are viable and meet the council’s growth aspirations as set out in the local plan.

The council is also tackling local issues head on and bringing about new policies and approaches that we feel will improve the lives of local people.

Next month the full council will be encouraged to support the introduction of kerb-side glass recycling, and approve the building of much-needed affordable homes in the district.

I will be hosting my first Meet the Mayor session at the Old Town Hall on December 11.

There will be a breakfast meeting for businesses from 7.45am to 9.15am and the public can come along from 10am to 12noon.

More information will be released shortly.

Andy Abrahams is the executive mayor of Mansfield.