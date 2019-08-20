Management cannot force staff to accept a bad deal

This week, I’ve written to the chief executive of Asda to urge him to think again when it comes to how it seems the business is treating its employees, writes Gloria De Piero MP.

It’s absolutely shocking that staff across the country are saying that they feel pressured into signing a controversial new contract by managers.

There have been issues with the new contracts for months, but these are now coming to a head with staff potentially facing the sack if they don’t sign.

One of the big problems with the contracts is the one-sided flexibility, forcing workers to have to change department and working hours at short notice.

Like so many of us, plenty of Asda workers have all sorts of responsi-bilities outside of work that they have built their lives around, including caring for children or sick and disabled family members.

Another way in which loyal employees are set to lose out is on the holiday days they have earned, on top of many other benefits of long service.

To add insult to injury, I believe the new hourly rate proposed is simply not good enough to make up for these changes.

It’s clear to me that Asda workers don’t want this – when the taking up of these contracts was voluntary, only 15 per cent of the workforce took up the offer.

GMB union members have won some concessions in sthe past months, but I’m calling on Asda to keep working with the union to find a better deal.

Fighting for working people has always been at the heart of my work as an MP, and I’ll stand by Asda workers as they fight for fair contracts.

Every year, people are being asked to pay more money for bad train services

Average fares at the moment are rising three times faster than wages.

From January, people in Ashfield will be paying more than £300 a year more to get to Nottingham.

The Government has sat back and allowed private train companies to cash in while people’s pay has been held back.

Labour will cap fares and bring the railways into public ownership so they are run in the interests of passengers who rely on crucial services like these.