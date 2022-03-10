It hasn't eased up and there have been two incidents, one dealt with by the school.

But last Tuesday at 2pm, five teenagers went down the walkway, there was a bang and eggs were thrown at the window. If they can afford to waste food, there should be no need for free food handouts.

These youngsters are out of control, they know they can get away with it and are laughing at the establishment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"At the end of the day, this is a form of mental abuse caused by them", says a reader about unruly teenagers in the area.

At the end of the day, this is a form of mental abuse caused by them.

Mrs M Radley

Notts

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.