Is there any evidence the funfair roundabout of Conservative to Labour and back again has produced much over the years except chaos and confusion?

Does what was good enough for your great grandad really still apply?

Without humility, serving the people has given way to serving the party (drinks provided) and no, the two are not necessarily the same.

Vote Humility, you know it makes sense!, writes reader Graham Bradshaw.

With humility you could even have the right to say who should be Head Cod/PM, without seeking permission from some shadowy committee.

Wasn’t that once called democracy?

Also with humility, you can consider the needs of other life forms apart from this all-important financial GDP creature.

Vote Humility, you know it makes sense!

Graham Bradshaw

Mansfield

