Letter: You have put your faith in us to deliver for Kimberley

Thank you to every resident of Kimberley who participated in both the town council election and the borough council election, in particular those who cast ballots for Labour and have put faith in us to deliver.

By Cllrs Andy Cooper, Chris Carr, and Will Mee
Published 19th May 2023, 14:20 BST- 2 min read
Updated 19th May 2023, 16:11 BST

But to those of you who voted Conservative, spoilt your ballot or did not vote at all, we also want to assure you we will serve you well and listen to your concerns.

We plan on running surgeries at least once a month after May and we will publish the dates of these surgeries online. Everyone is welcome to attend and ask us any questions or raise any concerns. We will leave contact details at the bottom of this letter of thanks.

If anyone wants any of us to come to any events they have planned, we will be happy to do so and will do

Labour councillors say thank you for being voted in at the last elections.
our absolute best to make sure (at least) one of the three councillors is able to attend.

We will keep you informed of council activities on Twitter, Facebook and in person at our surgeries.

With a Labour majority in Broxtowe Borough Council, we are able to deliver for Kimberley and ensure Kimberley is on the agenda.

Kimberley has succeeded in its levelling up bid, so is being granted a large amount of money to be spent in the town. This of course is on the top of our agenda for the town and all three councillors will be consulted on any decisions made.

We want to make Kimberley even better than it already is, delivering the levelling up money efficiently and listening to and delivering for every resident of Kimberley.

Once again, thank you for all your support.

Councillor Andy Cooper ([email protected]), Councillor Chris Carr ([email protected]), Councillor Will Mee ([email protected])

