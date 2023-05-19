But to those of you who voted Conservative, spoilt your ballot or did not vote at all, we also want to assure you we will serve you well and listen to your concerns.

We plan on running surgeries at least once a month after May and we will publish the dates of these surgeries online. Everyone is welcome to attend and ask us any questions or raise any concerns. We will leave contact details at the bottom of this letter of thanks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If anyone wants any of us to come to any events they have planned, we will be happy to do so and will do

Labour councillors say thank you for being voted in at the last elections.

our absolute best to make sure (at least) one of the three councillors is able to attend.

We will keep you informed of council activities on Twitter, Facebook and in person at our surgeries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a Labour majority in Broxtowe Borough Council, we are able to deliver for Kimberley and ensure Kimberley is on the agenda.

Kimberley has succeeded in its levelling up bid, so is being granted a large amount of money to be spent in the town. This of course is on the top of our agenda for the town and all three councillors will be consulted on any decisions made.

We want to make Kimberley even better than it already is, delivering the levelling up money efficiently and listening to and delivering for every resident of Kimberley.

Once again, thank you for all your support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For another local letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad