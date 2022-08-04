In his memory, there will be two trees planted in the Yorkshire Dales millennium woodland. One will be from his staff throughout the years and one on behalf of all his clients.

I would also like to thank Chris and her volunteers at Pleasley Pit Café for all the hard work and dedication they put in to make the afternoon a success. Proceeds from the collection will go to the chosen charities shortly. Once again, thank you. You are all wonderful people. David would have been so proud.

Anita Edwards

Sutton

