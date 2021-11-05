Letter: Will there really be room for everyone in old store?

Thanks for publishing my letter (Put Market in Beales’ Store, Chad, October 27).

By Tracy Smith
Friday, 5th November 2021, 2:20 pm

I see Nottinghamshire Council now wants in on the act.

I really hope there is room for both councils and the market hall in the Beales old store!

Andrew Stafford

Mansfield

